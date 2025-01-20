No Telecom Service In 3 Paktika Districts

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) SHARAN (Pajhwok): The residents of three districts out of total 24 districts in southeastern Paktika province did not have access to service, an official said on Sunday.

Mawlavi Mohammad Anwar Qiyyam, head of the provincial Information and Telecommunication Department Head, told Pajhwok Afghan News the resident of Niamatabad, Chaharbran and Gomal districts did not have access to any kind of telecommunication service.

He, however, said during the ongoing year 14 new sites of Salam Company and some private companies would be opened in Sharana, the provincial capital, and different districts.

He said:“When the Islamic Emirate came to power, there were no telecommunication services in 14 districts of Paktika, but with the help of private companies and Salam Telecommunication Company, we have been able to cover 21 districts.”

On the other hand the residents of some areas have complained against the non-availability of telecommunication service.

Noor Ahmad, a resident of Gomal district, said there was no telecommunication service in their district and people faced with multiple problems.

He added:“There is no telecommunications network in our district. Even if it works in some areas, they are in very high altitude areas, so we face many problems.”

Samiullah, a resident of Niamatabad district, said there was no telecommunication service available in their district.

He asked officials to address this issue.

Officials, however, said that efforts were underway to cover 95 percent of areas under telecommunication umbrella.

nh