Students Learn Environmental Sustainability Practices

Doha, Qatar: The Environmental Awareness Section of the Public Relations and Communication Department at the of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) recently presented an awareness lecture entitled, Sustainability in Qatar, to students of Smaisma Primary School for Boys.

The initiative aimed at promoting the concept of environmental sustainability among school students. This came within the framework of the Ministry's efforts to promote the concept of environmental sustainability among school students; and to encourage them to participate effectively in protecting the environment as part of achieving Qatar National Vision 2030.

One of the most prominent objectives of the lecture was to educate students about the importance of adopting sustainable environmental practices to preserve natural resources and rationalize their use; as they are vital resources for human life and the continuation of life on planet Earth for future generations.

The lecture also included interactive activities to enhance students' understanding of the concept of sustainability. The Environmental Awareness Department emphasizes that spreading environmental culture among school students is among the priorities of its plans to prepare an aware generation capable of contributing to sustainable development.

Earlier, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change launched an awareness program for school students in the country to introduce and raise awareness of the importance of the marine environment.

The programme includes a number of activities, lectures, and workshops targeting students from grades five to twelve. The program, which is carried out by the Wildlife Development Department, was attended by a large number of students during its first activities, which were launched this week, and included the Military High School, with an attendance of 35 students. The second lecture was attended by 78 students from Al Dhahirah Model School for Boys.

As part of the efforts of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change to enhance the role of school students towards achieving the environmental goals of the State of Qatar, the Environmental Awareness Section of the Public Relations and Communication Department recently organised an awareness lecture entitled“Hazardous Materials: The Environmental Threat” for secondary school students at Dukhan School.

The lecture focused on enhancing students' awareness of the negative effects of hazardous materials on the environment and humans, in addition to encouraging them to reduce their use in daily life. Students also learned about some hazardous materials, such as chemical waste and radioactive materials.