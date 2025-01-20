Joe & The Juice Now Opens at 360 Mall

(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Joe & The Juice’s expansion is driven by the growing demand for healthy and convenient food options in Kuwait.



The new store in 360 Mall is located on the M2 level in Phase 2 and features a modern, comfortable setting where customers can enjoy a diverse menu of fresh juices and snacks made with healthy ingredients.



The 360 Mall location joins a network of Joe & The Juice stores across Kuwait, including Argania Complex in Shuwaikh, Argan Square in Salmiya, The Walk Mall in Ardiya, Al Andalus Complex in Hawally, The Warehouse in South Sabahiya, Sahara Golf Resort next to Hunting and Equestrian Club, GUST campus in West Mishref, Al Khiran Mall, Arraya Centre in Kuwait City, and Kuwait International Airport Terminal 1- Arrivals, Murouj in Sabah Al Salem, and Vibes Complex in Abu Al Hasaniya, and Bnaider Resort, which operates 24 hours a day from Thursday to Saturday.







