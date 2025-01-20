Service Robotics Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Of 15.0% Through 2032, Reaching US$ 138.04 Billion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Service Robotics Trends

Service Robotics Market Research Report Information By Type, End User, and Region

CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Service Robotics Market was valued at USD 34.12 billion in 2024 and is expected to experience significant growth in the coming decade. The market is projected to expand from USD 239.23 billion in 2025 to USD 138.04 billion by 2034, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0% during the forecast period.Key Drivers of Market Growth1.Increased Acceptance of Robots for New Applications: Businesses are increasingly deploying robots for tasks that offer high returns on investment. Service robots are being adopted in sectors such as healthcare, retail, and logistics, driving innovation and operational efficiency.2.Integration of IoT in Robotics: The incorporation of Internet of Things (IoT) technology in service robotics has enhanced analytical maintenance capabilities. IoT-enabled robots can perform predictive maintenance, reducing operational costs and ensuring optimal performance.Download Sample Pages:Key Companies in the Service Robotics Market include.GeckoSystems Intl. Corp..Honda Motor Co. Ltd..Adept Technology Inc..KUKA AG.iRobot Corporation.Kongsberg Maritime AS.DJI.Knightscope, Inc..SoftBank Robotics.Intuitive Surgical Inc..Parrot SA.Grumman Corporation.Fujitsu Frontech Limited.LG Electronics Inc., among othersBrowse In-Depth Market Research Report:Market Segmentation1. By Type.Professional Service Robots:oThese are designed for commercial and industrial applications, including delivery, cleaning, and medical assistance..Personal Service Robots:oUsed in domestic environments for tasks such as vacuum cleaning, lawn mowing, and companionship.2. By Application.Healthcare:oIncludes surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, and diagnostic aids.oRobots are increasingly utilized for precision surgeries and elderly care..Logistics and Supply Chain:oAutonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are enhancing operational efficiency in warehouses and fulfillment centers..Retail:oRobots are used for inventory management, customer service, and automated checkout processes..Defense and Security:oRobots are employed for surveillance, bomb disposal, and rescue operations..Hospitality:oIncludes robots designed for food delivery, concierge services, and cleaning.3. By Component.Hardware:oSensors, actuators, and control systems..Software:oProgramming platforms and applications enabling robotics functionality..Services:oMaintenance, integration, and training services.4. By Region.North America: North America leads the service robotics market due to technological advancements and early adoption across various industries. The healthcare sector, particularly in the United States, is a major contributor to market growth..Europe: Europe is witnessing substantial growth, driven by increased demand in the logistics, defense, and healthcare sectors. Countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are at the forefront of robotics innovation..Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate, driven by significant investments in automation and the booming e-commerce industry. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are major contributors to regional growth..Rest of the World: Emerging economies in Latin America and the Middle East are gradually adopting service robotics to enhance productivity and reduce costs.Procure Complete Report Now:The Service Robotics Market is poised for remarkable growth, fueled by increased acceptance of robots across new applications and the integration of IoT for cost-effective maintenance. As industries recognize the value of automation, the adoption of service robots is set to transform operational efficiency and innovation globally.Related Report:Surface Inspection Market -Capacitive Stylus Market -Portable Battery Market -Flash Memory Market -Smart Roads Market -About Market Research FutureAt Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. The MRFR team have a supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services for our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

