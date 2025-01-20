UNRWA chief welcomes Gaza ceasefire, hostage swap, calls for unhindered humanitarian access

(MENAFN) Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), expressed his approval of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage exchange deal on Sunday, calling it a crucial step in alleviating the suffering of Gaza’s residents.



"I welcome the announcement about the cease-fire in Gaza. Many have been hoping for this moment for the past 15 months," Lazzarini posted on X following the agreement between Israel and Hamas.



He added, "This agreement will finally bring much needed respite for the people of Gaza and the release of hostages," stressing that "What’s needed is rapid, unhindered & uninterrupted humanitarian access and supplies to respond to the tremendous suffering caused by this war."



The ceasefire, which had been delayed due to Israeli claims that Hamas failed to provide a list of captives, began at 11:15 AM local time (09:15 GMT) on Sunday, after an initial delay from the scheduled 8:30 AM start.



