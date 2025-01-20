Date
1/20/2025 1:52:15 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:05 AM EST - PJX Resources Inc. : Announced that drilling has identified 3 Sedimentary Exhalative (Sedex) horizons with each horizon having the potential to host a Sedex type deposit at depth and on strike. The horizons are defined by increased sulphide mineralization in the form of stacked narrow massive to semi massive sulphide beds, bands, and/or disseminated sulphides. Iron rich minerals (pyrrhotite and pyrite) are dominant with lesser concentrations of copper (chalcopyrite), zinc (sphalerite) and/or lead (galena). Drilling explored for the source of Sullivan style and grade mineralized boulders (Photo A) found in talus material at the base of a mountain slope on PJX's 100% owned Dewdney Trail Property in the Sullivan Mining District near Cranbrook, British Columbia. PJX Resources Inc.
shares V are trading down $0.06 at $0.12.
