(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:05 AM EST - PJX Resources Inc. : Announced that has identified 3 Sedimentary Exhalative (Sedex) horizons with each horizon having the potential to host a Sedex type deposit at depth and on strike. The horizons are defined by increased sulphide mineralization in the form of stacked narrow massive to semi massive sulphide beds, bands, and/or disseminated sulphides. Iron rich minerals (pyrrhotite and pyrite) are dominant with lesser concentrations of copper (chalcopyrite), zinc (sphalerite) and/or lead (galena). Drilling explored for the source of Sullivan style and grade mineralized boulders (Photo A) found in talus material at the base of a mountain slope on PJX's 100% owned Dewdney Trail Property in the Sullivan Mining District near Cranbrook, British Columbia. PJX Resources Inc. shares V are trading down $0.06 at $0.12.



MENAFN20012025000212011056ID1109107264