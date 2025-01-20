East Ventures, A Pioneer In Southeast Asia's Venture Capital Scene, Closes Its Inaugural GP-Led Secondary Transaction With Coller Capital

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EV5's portfolio is anchored by high-profile Southeast Asian companies such as IDN and waresix. Many of these companies also feature prominently in later East Ventures' funds and the secondary transaction emphasizes the firm's continued conviction in its ecosystem of best-performing emerging companies. The transaction was structured with a component of participation, allowing EV5 to crystalize an attractive return for limited partners while retaining participation in the future growth trajectory of the portfolio. East Ventures remains a significant and active shareholder in the companies and a key partner to the management teams who will continue to benefit from the firm's unique operational value-add, corporate governance, and Southeast Asia-wide ecosystem.

"We are pleased to partner with Coller Capital in a fast and efficient process to design a solution that not only provides our limited partners with an attractive liquidity milestone but also the opportunity to continue our valued partnership with the entrepreneurs and management teams in these companies. We believe the portfolio is well positioned to benefit from the secular tailwinds of the Indonesian growth story, particularly with the rise of its digital economy," said Willson Cuaca, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at East Ventures.

"We are proud to partner with East Ventures to lead this transaction in Southeast Asia, an exciting market where we see great growth potential. Building on our long-standing relationship, we have delivered swiftly to meet East Ventures' objectives, providing significant value to their investors. The transaction exemplifies Coller's expertise in delivering innovative, tailor-made liquidity solutions and building alignment with both sponsors and their limited partners," said Peter Kim, Partner and Head of Asia and RMB at Coller Capital.

The transaction continues to demonstrate the evolving landscape of the venture capital and secondary market in Asia.

UBS Private Funds Group advised on the transaction.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher was the legal advisor to East Ventures while Debevoise & Plimpton advised Coller Capital.

***

About Coller Capital

Coller Capital is a global leader in the secondary market for private assets, renowned for being a pioneer and innovator in the asset class. Founded in 1990, Coller provides investment and liquidity solutions to private market investors worldwide, and currently manages $36 billion[1] in private equity, private credit, and other private market vehicles. With headquarters in London and offices across North America, Europe, and Asia- Pacific, our multinational team offers a truly global reach.

Coller has exclusively focused on secondary investing since inception and today boasts one of the largest dedicated investment teams in the asset class.

Coller's Private Wealth Secondaries Solutions (PWSS) business offers perpetual funds to eligible private wealth investors globally.

[1] as at 30 September 2024

About East Ventures

East Ventures is a pioneering and leading sector-agnostic venture capital firm. Founded in 2009 in Indonesia, East Ventures has raised nine funds focusing on Southeast Asia. The firm has invested in over 300 seed and growth-stage tech companies, recording strong financial returns and creating positive social and environmental impacts. In addition, it has maintained a top-tier VC position in Southeast Asia, being recognized as the most consistent top-performing fund globally by Preqin and the most active investor in Southeast Asia by various media.

***

Photo -