Sandeep Marwah Inspires Students At The 122Nd Convocation Of AAFT

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The 122nd Convocation Ceremony of the Asian Academy of and Television (AAFT) was held at Marwah Film City, Noida, with great enthusiasm and a sense of achievement. The event was graced by Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT and Chancellor of AAFT University, who addressed the graduating batch with words of wisdom and motivation that left a lasting impact on the students.



“Go confidently in the direction of your dreams,” said Sandeep Marwah, inspiring the graduates to take bold steps toward achieving their aspirations. He emphasized the importance of determination, perseverance, and self-belief in navigating the challenges of life.“India is growing, the industries are expanding, and there is no dearth of opportunities in our country. Hardworking students will never fail in life,” he remarked, reinforcing the potential and opportunities awaiting the young graduates.



Marwah further highlighted the evolving landscape of various industries, particularly in media, entertainment, fashion, and technology. He encouraged students to be adaptive, innovative, and forward-thinking as they embark on their professional journeys.“The world is constantly changing, and so must you. Learn, unlearn, and relearn - that is the mantra for success in the 21st century,” he added.



The convocation ceremony was marked by a celebratory atmosphere as students received their diplomas and degrees, cheered on by their families and faculty members. Graduates from diverse disciplines, including film, television, journalism, fashion, design, and performing arts, expressed their gratitude to AAFT for providing a robust platform to hone their skills and prepare for the future.



Reflecting on the institution's achievements, Marwah said,“It is a proud moment for all of us at AAFT to see our students graduate with confidence and competence. Over the years, AAFT has established itself as a leader in creative education, shaping the careers of thousands of professionals who are now contributing to the growth of various industries worldwide.”



The event concluded with Marwah's heartfelt blessings to the graduating class and a call to action to serve as responsible citizens of the world. He urged the students to use their talents and skills not only for personal success but also for the betterment of society.



The convocation ceremony exemplified AAFT's commitment to nurturing excellence, creativity, and social responsibility, leaving the students inspired and ready to take on the world with confidence and determination.



