President, First Lady Visit Wounded Defenders Of Ukraine

We are talking about the defenders of Ukraine who performed combat missions in the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions, as well as in the Kharkiv region.

“We thank our heroes for protecting the state and our people,” Zelensky said.

The presidential couple also met with representatives of the government, the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and military psychologists to discuss the issue of comprehensive psychological assistance, which should cover both wounded servicemen and their families and medical workers.

Among other things, the President and the First Lady got acquainted with the Movement Without Barriers project, which will provide new necessary routes of assistance in Ukrainian cities.

“This is a significant step towards the real barrier-free environment that Ukrainian society needs,” the President emphasized.

