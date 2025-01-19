Prime Minister Receives Delegation From Palestinian Factions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received today in his office in Doha a delegation from the Palestinian factions.

During the meeting, the progress of implementing the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, which entered into force today, was reviewed in all its dimensions, and the executive aspects were discussed, especially those related to the exchange of prisoners and detainees, the entry of aid into the Strip, and the return of the displaced to their areas.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to work to ensure the full implementation of the agreement and its continuation, in order to achieve the desired sustainable peace and stability in the region.

His Excellency pointed out the continuation of Qatari support for the brothers in the Gaza Strip by resuming the airlift of aid and its entry into the Strip as agreed upon.

His Excellency reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause, the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.