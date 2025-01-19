European Commission requests that X provide internal documents related to its algorithms

(MENAFN) The European Commission has requested that X (formerly Twitter) provide internal documents related to its algorithms, as part of a deeper investigation into the platform’s potential violation of EU laws on content moderation, according to the Guardian. The European Union is seeking access to documents connected to X's "recommendation system," which curates content for users, as well as any recent changes to this system. X has been given a deadline of February 15 to comply with the request.



The has been under investigation since December 2023 under the Digital Services Act (DSA). The investigation centers on accusations that X may have manipulated its algorithms to boost the visibility of far-right publications and politicians over other political groups. The EU has emphasized its commitment to ensuring a safe and democratic digital space for all European citizens and made it clear that it will not hesitate to use its authority to impose fines or even ban X if it is found to be in breach of the Digital Services Act.

MENAFN19012025000045015687ID1109105824