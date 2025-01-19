2 buses collide in southern Sri Lanka, over 35 hospitalized

(MENAFN) Over 35 individuals were hospitalized following a head-on collision between two buses in Sri Lanka's Southern Province on Sunday morning, according to a statement from the police. The incident occurred during heavy rain, which may have contributed to the crash. The buses collided on a road that was reportedly slippery due to the rain, leading to multiple casualties.



Of the injured, six individuals sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the main hospital in Matara District for immediate medical treatment. The remaining victims, though injured, were reported to be in stable condition. Local authorities are continuing their investigations into the exact cause of the collision and are working to determine whether weather conditions or driver error played a significant role.



This accident is part of a concerning trend of traffic-related incidents in Sri Lanka, where over 12,000 lives were lost in traffic accidents between 2020 and 2024. The rising number of fatalities has prompted the government to take more aggressive measures to curb road accidents and improve safety.



In response to these alarming statistics, the Sri Lankan government has taken steps to address the issue, including authorizing the recruitment of an additional 10,000 police officers. This move is part of a broader effort to strengthen enforcement of traffic laws, especially for passenger buses, as well as to combat crime and drug-related issues within the country.

