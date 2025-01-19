Mamo Becomes Preferred Payment Provider for Lyvely on a Mission to Empower the UAE’s Creator Economy

(MENAFNEditorial) Mamo, a UAE-based fintech company, has been selected as the preferred payment provider for Lyvely, a social platform enabling content creators to monetize their products and services. This collaboration reflects Mamo’s ongoing commitment to providing efficient payment solutions for businesses and supporting the growth of the UAE creator economy.



Lyvely has been using Mamo’s platform for payment processing and card solutions since early 2024. To make the most of the collaboration, a custom split payout functionality has been developed for Lyvely, allowing the platform to automatically distribute settlements between the company and its content creators based on predefined percentages. The dedicated solution has helped improve efficiency and transparency in managing financial transactions.



“The creator economy in the UAE is growing rapidly, and businesses like Lyvely are at the forefront of this transformation,” said Imad Gharazeddine, co-founder and CEO of Mamo. “Mamo is constantly looking for ways to simplify and optimize financial processes for businesses. Working with Lyvely has been particularly rewarding because we know our solutions are directly supporting creators and enabling their success.”



Lyvely facilitates content creators in selling products and services through its platform. Mamo’s split payout feature has streamlined Lyvely’s payment workflows, enabling the platform to better serve its creators.



“For content creators, timely and transparent payments are critical,” said Farah Zafar, co-founder and CEO of Lyvely. “Mamo has provided us with a reliable solution that not only simplifies our operations but also strengthens our relationship with creators. This collaboration is helping us build a stronger ecosystem for creators to thrive.”



Mamo, licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) as a Category 3C Providing Money Services entity in 2022, supports hundreds of businesses by automating payment collection and corporate expense management. The collaboration with Lyvely highlights Mamo’s role in facilitating growth within the UAE’s digital and creator economies, offering practical solutions to modern business challenges.



MENAFN19012025007887017063ID1109105760