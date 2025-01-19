Delhi Poll: Kejriwal Promises Houses On Instalments To Dalit Sanitation Workers

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Eyeing the vote of Dalit employees, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday proposed building low-cost houses for sanitation workers and wrote to Prime Narendra Modi seeking subsidised land for the purpose.

Addressing persons, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will build affordable houses for sanitation workers on land given by the Centre and the occupants will repay the cost of these houses to the government in easy instalments to own a flat at the time of retirement.

"I have proposed that the scheme can begin with sanitation workers of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and can be extended to other government employees," he said.

Highlighting the latest welfare scheme proposed by him, Kejriwal said many lower-level employees had told him about the challenges they face after retirement.

"They live in government accommodation while on the job but vacate these houses after retirement. They are unable to purchase their own homes or afford expensive rental accommodation in Delhi, leaving them and their families in a vulnerable situation," Kejriwal said, adding that he had personally seen some sanitation workers being forced to live in slums after retirement.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shared with the media, Kejriwal said: "Since land-related matters in Delhi come under the Central government, you are requested to provide land to Safai Karamcharis at concessional rates. Delhi Government will build houses for them on these lands and the workers will repay the cost of these houses to the government in easy instalments."

"This is the problem of all government employees, especially the lower level employees. So, I request you to start this scheme with the sanitation workers and then implement it for all government employees," wrote Kejriwal.

This is the second time in a week that Kejriwal has announced attractive proposals in the run-up to Assembly elections targeting a specific group of voters but put the onus of its fulfilment on the Central government.

On Friday, he had written to PM Modi seeking financial support for giving a 50 per cent discount to students travelling on the Delhi Metro.

Delhi Assembly elections for picking 70 new legislators will be held on February 5 and results will be declared on February 8.