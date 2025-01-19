Numeros Motors Launches Diplos E-Scooter At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 18 January 2025: Numeros Motors, a new-age original equipment specializing in indigenous electric vehicles, launched its multipurpose and reliable e-scooter 'Diplos Max at an introductory ex- showroom price(Bangalore) of Rs. 1,09,999, including PM e- drive scheme. Alongside, the company unveiled its another unique which will be India's first Bike-Scooter Crossover. With this, Numeros Motors is carving a distinguished identity as a brand committed to delivering a diverse range of products suitable to meet the diverse requirements of various consumer segments. The Diplos Max exemplifies reliability and dual usage for a family, while this new platform showcases the company's vision of combining style with functionality for the next generation.



Built with advanced engineering, the Diplos platform has ensured exceptional performance across diverse terrains covering more than 13.9 million kilometres already. It's parallel changing capability promises the least downtime by fully charging the battery in less than 3- 4 hours. Promising 140 Kms IDC range and a 63 Kmph of top speed, DIPLOS Max ensures that it 'Gets It Done!' The scooter offers a fully connected and seamless user experience, all while staying true to its three core principles.



Safety: The Diplos platform incorporates dual disc brakes, high-performance LED lighting, and advanced smart features like theft alerts, geofencing, and vehicle tracking to ensure top-notch safety.



Reliability: Vehicle systems like the chassis, battery, motor, controller are designed, engineered, and integrated for consistent long lasting optimal performance.



Durability: The robust square chassis and wider tires are designed for long-lasting durability, offering superior grip across varied terrains and an extended lifespan.

The upcoming platform (code name-Numeros 01) is set to bring freshness to urban mobility. A sleek, sporty e-scooter designed for young, vibrant riders, it is a perfect crossover with the convenience of a scooter and stability of a motorcycle. Equipped with Big 16'' tyres, these scooters offer better ride-ability on any road conditions. The dual-seat variant is perfect for young riders who want a blend of style, connectivity, and practicality in their daily commute. This new entrant in vibrant colours of red, blue and white, would make zipping through urban traffic effortless while delivering a perfect mix of power and performance.



Mr. Shreyas Shibulal, Founder & CEO of Numeros Motors, said:“At Numeros Motors, we envision clean and efficient mobility solutions as the foundation of sustainable urban ecosystems. By delivering a made-in-India vehicle that is safe, reliable, and durable we aim to cater to the diverse needs of our users. The Diplos platform exemplifies our dedication to innovation and safety, while the new platform integrates style with functionality to meet the dynamic needs of modern commuters. By delivering vehicles that are robust, safe, and environmentally responsible, we aim to empower users and contribute meaningfully to the green mobility revolution. This launch underscores our commitment to blending advanced technology with practical design to redefine the future of urban transportation”



The company is actively expanding its sales and service network to enhance customer convenience. Currently, it operating in 14 cities and plan to on board 170 dealers by end of the FY 25-26.



About Numero Motors



Founded in 2019 by Mr. Shreyas Shibulal, Numeros Motors is a new-age Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), headquartered in Bangalore that designs and manufactures indigenous, multipurpose electric two wheelers catering to diverse customer needs. The company has successfully completed India's largest pilot test, covering over 13.9 million kilometers- a first for any Indian OEM. Building on this milestone, the DIPLOS platform is launched, and the new platform is also unveiled, offering seven variants across the two platforms. Numeros Motors has filed over 200 intellectual property (IP) rights across mobility and utility platforms, with 113 granted. Situated on a 16-acre industrial unit, the OEM has setup a state-of-the-art 20,000 sq. ft. facility in Narasapura, in the suburbs of Bangalore with an annual production capacity exceeding 70,000 units. The company houses 250+ employees who have experience in the automotive industry and are equipped with full design and development capabilities, including a styling studio and a validation lab for various form factors. It has forged partnerships with multiple distributors and established an expanding network of sub-dealers across tier-1 and tier-2 cities, currently present in 14 cities and growing monthly.

