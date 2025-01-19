ABN corporation organizes Magna Tyres event in Doha

(MENAFN) ABN Corporation hosted a remarkable event at the Crowne Plaza Doha – The Business Park, highlighting the cutting-edge products and developments of Magna Tyres in the region. The event served as a platform to strengthen relationships and showcase the company's expertise in the tire industry.



The evening began with a compelling corporate video that effectively illustrated Magna Tyres’ commitment to excellence and innovation.



Following this, an insightful technical presentation was delivered by Hein de Wind, the Commercial Director of Magna Tyres Group, and Vijay Nambiar, the Managing Director of Magna Tyres Middle East & Africa. Their presentation covered the company's growth, future plans, and technical advancements in tire solutions that cater to various industries.



Vijay Nambiar led an interactive Q&A session, addressing numerous queries from dealers and attendees. The session was an opportunity to deepen understanding of Magna Tyres’ strategic vision, products, and customer service initiatives. Shivadas K.C., Assistant Sales Manager at Magna Tyres, also joined the discussions, contributing his insights and offering a broader perspective on the company’s operations in the region.

