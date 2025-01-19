Robotics competition ‘FIRST® LEGO® League’ Challenge round hosted by ATLAB kicks off in UAE tomorrow

(MENAFN- CommuniGate Middle East) UAE, 16 January 2025: The highly anticipated ‘FIRST® LEGO® League (FLL)’ Challenge round, hosted by ATLAB, a subsidiary of Centena Group, in collaboration with its organisers, FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) and LEGO® Education, will officially commence tomorrow. Regional competitions will be held across the Emirates of Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi, leading up to the UAE Finals slated for February 8 and 9, 2025, at Raffles World Academy, an Innoventures Education group school.



As a part of the event, Atlab has collaborated with leading UAE institutions such as ASCS from Bukhatir Group, Nord Anglia International School, Royal Grammar School Guildford, Aldar Schools, and GEMS Education, to further enhance student participation and reach.



The competition in its 9th year in the UAE, continues to inspire the nation’s young minds, encouraging them to explore diverse facets of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) through interactive and hands-on learning experiences, enhancing students’ innovation, leadership, self-confidence, and communication capabilities.



FIRST® LEGO® League, a global robotics program for children between the ages of 4 and 16 is divided into three specific categories. The ‘Discover’ category for those between the ages of 4 - 6 is designed to inspire early interest in STEM through playful, team-based challenges; the ‘Explore’ category for those aged 6-10 strives to impart critical thinking, coding and design skills through STEM-based tasks; and the ‘Challenge’ category for students aged 9 to 16, enables participants to solve real-world problems using robotics and advanced STEM applications. Regional rounds of the ‘Explore’ category for Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi have successfully concluded.



Nilesh Korgaonkar, CEO of ATLAB said: “FIRST® LEGO® League inspires students to think critically, collaborate effectively, and explore their creative potential. The competition was created to empower the next generation with the skills necessary for future success in STEM fields while equipping them with essential 21st-century skills. By participating in FLL, students gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge educational tools that foster problem-solving and leadership skills. To make this experience more accessible, we offer official FLL and LEGO Education kits designed specifically for this competition which are available on our eCommerce website atlabshoponline.com.”

The winners of FIRST® LEGO® League UAE will proudly represent the nation at prestigious international festivals in the USA, Australia, Norway, and various European countries. Notably, in the 2023-24 season, the FLL UAE team earned the ‘Best Robot Performance Award’ on the global stage, winning against top teams from around the world.



The event aligns with the ‘UAE Centennial 2071’ plan, ‘Vision 2021’, and the ‘National Innovation Strategy’ aimed at enhancing future-ready skills, as well as the goals of the ‘UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031’ and the ‘UAE Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy’. Moreover, the UAE remains committed to elevating its educational landscape, by implementing key strategies focused on driving qualitative improvements in the educational system and enhancing student-teacher interactions. These include trailblazing initiatives such as smart learning programs, revised curricula with a focus on imparting math and science education in English, new teacher licensing and evaluation systems, as well as updated codes of conduct.



The FIRST® LEGO® League Challenge, in line with these initiatives and Centena Group’s vision, aims to equip students with essential STEM skills through practical, mentor-based programs, while promoting the integration of robotics, AI, and EdTech in K-12 education in the UAE.





