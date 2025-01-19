Moehe To Mark International Day Of Education

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The of Education and Higher Education has announced to celebrate the International Day of Education by dedicating an entire week, from January 19 to 23, to highlight the role of education in promoting peace and development under the theme“Education is Everyone's Responsibility.”

Public and private across the country will participate in organising a wide range of educational activities, workshops, exhibitions, and competitions aimed at reinforcing the concept of societal responsibility in education and emphasising its pivotal role in community building.

This celebration underscores the importance of partnership between the ministry, parents, and various institutions to enhance the quality of education.

The week's events will include collaborative activities with parents and public and private entities, fostering the exchange of experiences and showcasing student projects and school activities.

As part of the celebration, the ministry will host a special event on January 22 at Building No. 2, focusing on contemporary educational topics such as artificial intelligence in education and investment in the education sector.

The event will also feature presentations by Education Above All and Teach For Qatar organisations, along with an accompanying exhibition showcasing innovative educational initiatives.

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed January 24 as the International Day of Education in 2018, marking it as an annual occasion to celebrate the role of education in achieving sustainable development.