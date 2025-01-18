Al Wasl Overcome Al Sadd To Lift Qatar-UAE Super Shield

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Nicolas Gimenez scored the lone goal as Al Wasl defeated Al Sadd to win the Qatar-UAE Super Shield at the Jassim Bin Hamad on Saturday.

The midfielder's 54th minute strike proved to be just enough as the Emiratis won the prestigious title of the bilateral tournament. The two teams appeared to be evenly matched, with clear-cut chances few and far between and with no room for any errors.

However, Al Sadd began to grow into the game with each passing minute, and they could have translated their dominance into goals earlier in the first half were they more clinical in the final third. Al Wasl, the UAE league defending champions, gave the home side a huge scare in the 41st minute when Ali Saleh almost got the opener after a sweeping run that took the intervention of Al Sadd's defender Pedro Miguel, who stretched to the fullest, to block what was an undeniable goal-bound attempt from the Emirati winger.

Al Sadd came into the second half determined as it was evident in their more purposeful play upfront as they kept Al Wasl's defence line on their toes.

But visitors eventually opened the scoring in the 54th minute through Giménez, whose pinpointed right-footed rocket of a shot from 25 yards out, from an assist by Haris Seferovic, sailed straight into goalkeeper Saad al-Sheeb's net.

The Wolves had an opportunity of restoring parity five minutes later after a flurry of attempts at the opposition goal, but the visitors defence stood solid as they staved off the attacks. Another opportunity came begging in the 66th minute after Miguel's overhead crossed perfectly located substitute Hassan al-Haydos, but Al Wasl's goalkeeper Khaled al-Senani's reflexes were sharp enough to stave off the thumping header from the Al Sadd forward.

The hosts continued to pile pressure on Al Wasl in search of the much-needed equaliser and Rafa Mújica, who came in for Cristo Gonzalez, painfully saw his long-range shot bounce off the crossbar on its way out in the 78th minute.

Al Wasl's Senani was on hand to make a one-arm brilliant save from a set piece by Ahmed Suhail in four minutes of added time to keep his team in the lead and to the disappointment of the Al Sadd's stands, who never relented in their support of their side till the final whistle.

Al Sadd were later reduced to ten men three minutes later after al-Haydos was given the marching orders for his part in a brawl that broke out towards the end of the match.

