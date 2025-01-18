ICRC Urges Gaza Truce Parties To Abide By Commitments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) asked on Saturday the parties to the Gaza ceasefire deal, which comes into effect as of Sunday morning at 06:30 (GMT) or 08:30 local time, to stick to their commitments.

The truce is a new start, and there would be huge humanitarian needs for a long time after the release of captives, Jacob Kurtzer, ICRC coordinator in Israel, said after the committee's meeting.

The committee renewed readiness to facilitate the exchange of prisoners when the deal begins, he noted.

He referred that the ICRC has not stopped working since the eruption of the Israeli occupation aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Ongoing preparations for this step are complicated as they include logistic services, transport and supplies distributions, he said.

The committee would complete safely and efficiently its humanitarian duty and responsibility in the first phase of the deal, until the captives return home and humanitarian aid enters Gaza, Kurtzer pointed out.

The main goal now is to make humanitarian outcomes, and the committee is prepared for such an operation, he stated.

Earlier in the day, Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that during the 42-day first phase of the deal, Israel will release more than 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Hamas' release of 33 Israeli prisoners.

In a statement, it emphasized Egypt's commitment to coordinating with Qatar and the United States to ensure that the ceasefire is consolidated, and its terms fully implemented. (end)

