Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: Chris Martin Takes Speed Boat Ride To Reach Navi Mumbai Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: British rock Coldplay star Chris Martin took speed boat ride to reach Navi Mumbai venue for January 18 concert. The most-anticipated Coldplay Mumbai concert is taking place at DY Patil in Navi Mumbai as part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour'. Fresh visuals emerged in which Chris Martin can be seen getting aboard a speed boat from the jetty near Gateway of India.

The caption to the post states,“Chris Martin of Coldplay clicked as he takes a speed boat to the concert happening at DY Patil stadium in Mumbai.”

The three-day concert, starting on January 18, will have the audience grooving to the rock band's tunes on January 19 and 21 as well. Initially, two-day concert was scheduled in Mumbai as a part of India tour. Following a strong response from the masses, Coldplay announced a third show for January 21, as could be sensed from the rush for tickets.

Earlier in the day, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and his partner Dakota Johnson was spotted at Mumbai's lord Shiva temple. After Mumbai, next stop is Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The rock band will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.

Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Train Routes and Timings

The organisers booked Full Tariff Rate (FTR) suburban locals for the fans coming to watch the show, PTI reported. Since the concert is taking place in Navi Mumbai, the suburban locals booked as FTR will operate between Goregaon and Nerul station on all three days of Coldplay concert.

Besides Goregaon and Nerul, the booked suburban locals will halt only at Bandra, Andheri, Wadala Road, Chembur, and Jainagar stations in both directions, an official informed PTI.



The suburban trains were scheduled to depart from Goregaon at 2:00 pm on January 18 and 19. This trains will run through Wadala road station and arrive at Nerul at 3.23 pm.

"They will depart from Nerul at 11.04 pm and reach Goregaon little after midnight at 12.30 am," PTI quoted the official as saying.

“On January 21, a suburban local will depart at 2.50 pm and reach Nerul at 6.18 pm,” the official said. During return journey, these trains will depart from Nerul at 10.50 pm and reach Goregaon little after midnight at 12.15 am.