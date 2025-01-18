Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Police Detain Suspect From Madhya Pradesh

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Saif Ali Khan attacked: The have detained one person from Madhya Pradesh two days after Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his luxurious Bandra duplex. A suspect has been detained in Madhya Pradesh, however, police is yet to reveal if the suspect is the man who attacked the early Thursday morning, reports NDTV.

On Friday, the Mumbai Police had detained one man as a suspect in the Saif Ali Khan knife attack case . However, later in the day it was revealed that the detained individual was released after it was determined that the former had no hand in the knife attack.

The man held on Friday was a carpenter who had worked at the Khan-Kapoor household two days before the knife attack.

Meanwhile, the auto-rickshaw driver who rushed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan to the hospital was called by Mumbai Police for questioning on Saturday.

Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Bhajan Singh, the auto-rickshaw driver who took Actor Saif Ali Khan to Lilavati Hospital after he was attacked by an intruder speaks to the media, in Mumbai on Saturday.

Bhajan Singh told news agency ANI that he was called at the Bandra Police Station for questioning. He stated that he has not been contacted by Kareena Kapoor or anyone else so far.

"I was called there (Bandra Police Station) for questioning...I did not think about money that night...I have not been contacted by Kareena Kapoor or anyone else so far. I have not had any conversation with them," Bhajan Singh said.

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan , currently recuperating at a Mumbai hospital after suffering injuries in a knife attack at home, had recently wrapped up filming for his next movie“Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter” and has few other projects lined up.

The 54-year-old actor suffered multiple stab wounds, including on his neck and near the spine, in a brutal attack at his house in Bandra in the early hours of Thursday. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Saif Ali Khan was most recently seen in Jr NTR's "Devara: Part 1", which was released in theatres across the country in September 2024.