KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up Five Cents To 84.60 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price rose by five cents to USD 84.60 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared with USD 84.55 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Saturday. At the global level, the went down by 50 cents to USD 80.79 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate went up by USD 80 cents to USD 77.88 pb. (end) km

