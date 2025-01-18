Saif Ali Khan Health Update: This Is When Actor May Be Discharged From Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital

(MENAFN- Live Mint) star Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed by an "intruder" at his Banda home in the early hours of Thursday, is recovering well, doctors said on Saturday.

The 54-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Dr Nitin Dange, a neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, had said that the Saif Ali Khan had three injuries, two on the hand and one on the right side of the neck. And the major part was at the back, which was in the spine.

"Doctors have removed the sharp object from the back and repaired the spinal injury," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Doctors at the hospital said that the actor, who has been shifted out of the ICU, is recovering well. He is walking and is on a normal diet.

Doctors said Saif Ali Khan is expected to be discharged in two to three days.

"We are observing his progress, and he is doing excellently well according to our expectations. As per his progress, we have advised him bed rest, and if he is comfortable, then in two to three days we will discharge him," Dr Nitin Dange said on Friday.

This means that Saif Ali Khan may walk out of the hospital by Monday.

Doctors had performed a five-and-a-half-hour surgery on Thursday to remove the blade from the actor's spine and repair the leaking spinal fluid .“The surgery began at 5 am and ended at 10.30 am," said Lilavati Hospital COO Dr Niraj Uttamani.

Sources in Lilavati Hospital said that Khan was hit so hard with the knife that it broke inside his back. The extracted two-inch knife piece was given to the polic , who will submit it as evidence. An image of the sharp object, a knife blade, went viral on social media.

The police have formed more than 30 teams to track down and nab the attacker, who stabbed the film star in his 12th-floor apartment at the Satguru Sharan building during a robbery attempt.

Dr Nitin Dange, a neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospita said Khan was soaked in blood but walked into the hospital, also located in Bandra, "like a lion".

"When sir Wali sahib (referring to Khan) came to the hospital, he was covered in blood, but he walked in like a lion with his small child, that is his 6 to 7-year-old son, Taimur," Dr Dange said.

Meanwhile, autorickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, in whose vehicle the actor rushed to the hospital, is hogging media limelight and is being hailed as a hero.

Rana said he was not aware that the passenger with a blood-soaked "kurta" he ferried to Lilavati Hospital was popular actor Khan, a Padma Shri awardee.

“It was only when we reached the hospital gate that he called the guard to fetch a stretcher, saying he was Saif Ali Khan,” he told reporters.