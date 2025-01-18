Eritrea: Contributions To Augment The National Martyrs Trust Fund

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Nationals from inside the country and abroad have made contributions to the National Martyrs Trust Fund.

According to the of and Social Welfare, nationals grouped as“We Have a Commitment to Defend It” contributed 3,600 Dollars, employees of the Trans Horn Company, along with owners and drivers of dry and liquid transport trucks, contributed 459,800 Nakfa.

Additionally, the Eritrean community in Western Stockholm contributed 20,200 Kroner. Mr. Manna Mehari, a national residing in Frankfurt, donated 160,025 Nakfa, while 10 nationals in Norway contributed 7,500 Kroner. Mr. Minasie Yosief from Virginia also donated 15,000 Nakfa towards augmenting the National Martyrs Trust Fund.

