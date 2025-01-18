1St APAC Intelligent Finance Forum And“Embarking On Prosperity Journey Together” Partnership Convention Concluded Successfully In Hong Kong

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – OutReach Newswire – 17 January 2025 – On January 16, 2025 , the 1st APAC Intelligent Finance Forum , hosted by the Global Corporate Scale Management Association and co-organized by Jin Xing Hui and HK Strategy King , was successfully held at the Nina Hotel Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong. The event brought together 520 attendees from eight countries and regions , including China, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. The forum provided an in-depth discussion on the application and future development of artificial intelligence and financial technology in the Asia-Pacific region, reaffirming Hong Kong's position as a leading international financial center.

The Era of Intelligent Finance: Innovation Driving the Future

The forum focused on the deep integration of financial technology and artificial intelligence , exploring the transformation and opportunities within the financial sector amidst a new wave of technological advancements. Core topics included:



Trends in the Development of the Hong Kong Financial Market

The Integration of AI Trends and Traditional Finance

Hong Kong Finance in the AI Era Global Financial Landscape and Changes in the APAC Financial Market The forum aimed to promote innovation in financial technology , enhance the Asia-Pacific region's competitiveness in the financial market, and create a high-level platform for industry professionals to share experiences and explore cooperation. Prominent Guests Discuss the Future of Finance The forum invited a number of distinguished guests in the industry, including:

Prof. David K Ho : Chairman, Global Corporate Scale Management Association

Dr. Tang Sing Hing : Chairman, Association of Stock Analysts

Mr. Kwok Sze Chi : Director, Hong Kong Securities Professionals Association

Mr. Kenny Kit : Renowned Hong Kong Financial Commentator

Mr. Lam Ka Kei : Director, Meta Securities

Mr. Qin Liangliang : Director, Fund Services Business Development, CLSA Asia

Mr. Leo Wong Ka Chun : CEO, Koala Securities Prof. Lau , Francis Chi Moon : Honorary Professor, Department of Computer Science, University of Hong Kong

The panel discussions delved into topics such as how AI is disrupting traditional financial models , enhancing capital market efficiency through financial technology , and capitalizing on global economic transformation opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region . The exchange of ideas sparked thought-provoking insights. Raymond Wong , Market Development Director of OAM Global, remarked,"This forum has elevated the conversation about the future of artificial intelligence and the financial market. We look forward to collaborating with more industry leaders on platforms like this to unlock the unlimited potential of finance." "Embarking on Prosperity Journey Together" Partnership Convention: Forging Cooperations for the Future Following the forum, OAM Global hosted the "Embarking on Prosperity Journey Together" Partnership Convention at 4 PM, co-organized by Grand Koala SPC . Three key MOUs were signed during this event between leading companies: 1. OAM Global & Smart City Development Holdings (HKEX: 8268) Combining OAM Global's expertise in AI algorithmic trading with Smart City Development's resources in smart city infrastructure , the partnership aims to advance AI-powered computational labs and AI assistants to accelerate the digitization and intelligent transformation of urban infrastructure. 2. OAM Global & Grand Koala SPC Collaborating to establish a scalable and efficient investment ecosystem , the two entities aim to achieve sustainable asset growth through innovative financial products and enhanced investor participation, further strengthening the international competitiveness of the Asia-Pacific capital markets. 3. Grand Koala SPC & Koala Financial Group (HKEX: 8226) By integrating fund management and securities trading services , the partnership seeks to build a seamless financial ecosystem that enhances asset management efficiency , ensures compliance , and safeguards investor funds, providing robust and efficient services to capital market participants.

Looking Ahead: Creating a New Era of Intelligent Finance The success of the 1st APAC Intelligent Finance Forum marked an unprecedented integration of AI and fintech in the Asia-Pacific region, opening new opportunities for multilateral cooperation. The event organizers plan to transform this forum into an annual flagship event , further promoting fintech innovation across the Asia-Pacific and expanding its influence to more countries and regions globally, injecting fresh momentum into international capital markets. Prof. David K Ho , Chairman of the Global Corporate Scale Management Association, commented,"The future financial market will not be defined by competition alone but by the comprehensive integration of technology, services, and resources. We look forward to working together with industry peers to create a new era of intelligent finance." The forum's conclusion represents a milestone in the industry's evolution, and the journey of intelligent finance has only just begun.

