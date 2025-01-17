Baku, Tbilisi Align Interests For Regional Development And Stability

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's visit to Azerbaijan
marks another significant step in the deepening of bilateral
relations between the two neighboring nations. Representing the
Georgian delegation, Maka Bochorishvili participated in the
discussions that focused on bolstering economic cooperation.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the robust
economic ties, noting that Azerbaijani companies rank among the top
investors in Georgia, with a cumulative investment of $3.6 billion.
He further emphasized the impressive trade turnover, which reached
$1 billion last year.
Prime Minister Kobakhidze's first visit to Azerbaijan after the
parliamentary elections in Georgia indicates the special nature and
deep essence of Azerbaijani-Georgian relations. Georgia, obviously,
protected its future, national values, historical heritage,
security, and development in these elections.
Azerbaijan and Georgia are pillars of peace, security,
prosperity, and development in the South Caucasus. These two
countries protect traditional family values, national culture,
dignity, and historical heritage in the region.
The wisdom of the leaders and peoples of Azerbaijan and Georgia
has been a strong shield against alien values, unconventional
tendencies, and Sorosist interference.
Besides, the relations, founded by the Nationa Leader Heydar
Aliyev, and the former leader of Georgia, Eduard Shevardnadze, are
successfully developing today.
Azerbaijan has always been by Georgia's side and has provided
support to it. Today, PM Irakli Kobakhidze's visit to Baku also iki
ölkə arasında əlaqələrin inkişafı üçün ciddi siyasi və iqtisadi
imkanların mövcud olduğunu bir daha vurğulayır.
In a comment for Azernews , Chairman of the
Republican Alternative Party (REAL), economist Natig Jafarli, gave
a more detailed view on the recent visit of the Georgian PM:
"Azerbaijan-Georgia relations are very close, friendship and
cooperation relations. It has been like this for many years,
regardless of which government is in Georgia. It was like this
before, and now it is increasing. And Azerbaijan is one of the
largest investors in Georgia. It is one of the most tax-paying
companies in Georgia. And relations are getting closer and closer.
And Azerbaijan sees that Georgia is the economic extension of
Azerbaijan.
"In this sense, Georgia has a strategic importance for
Azerbaijan. And the expansion of the Foreign Ministry and the
enlargement of relations is in line with the interests of both
countries. But there is an interesting technical detail here. There
will be talks for the new embassy of Georgia. Formally, and this
time it was also related to it, the presentation ceremony and the
construction of a new embassy for Georgia were among the subjects
of the last talks, if not the main ones."
A strategic partnership with growing
potential
The enduring friendship between Azerbaijan and Georgia has long
transcended political administrations, maintaining stability and
collaboration through years of economic and cultural partnership.
The latest discussions underscore the shared vision of both nations
to deepen their economic integration, with Azerbaijan's strategic
investments in Georgia contributing to mutual growth.
Moreover, the construction of Georgia's new embassy in
Azerbaijan serves as a symbolic and practical step toward further
institutionalizing this partnership, reflecting the commitment of
both sides to strengthening diplomatic and economic ties.
As these meetings unfold, they reinforce the strategic
significance of Georgia for Azerbaijan as a key economic extension
and partner in regional development. Both nations continue to align
their interests, paving the way for broader cooperation and
sustained progress.
