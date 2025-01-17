Strike On Kryvyi Rih: Number Of Casualties Rises To 14, 4 Of Them Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of of a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih has increased to 14, including four children.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on .

“The number of victims in Kryvyi Rih has increased to 14 people, including 4 children, after today's enemy attack,” the statement reads.

Four apartment buildings, 17 private houses, three outbuildings and 11 cars were damaged.

The work is ongoing.

Rih authorities scramble to assist those affected in Russian missile attac

As Ukrinform reported earlier, emergency rescue operations after the Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro regio , have been completed, with four dead and nine injured reported.

Photo: SES