Firstenergy Electric Companies Offer Tips To Stay Safe And Save Energy During Extreme Cold

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As frigid weather grips the region, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ) electric companies remind customers of steps they can take to stay safe and better manage bills that may climb due to the cold weather. Based on current forecasts, all of FirstEnergy's six-state footprint will be affected by the cold snap, with sub-zero temperatures likely to arrive early next week and lasting several days.

Company line workers will be ready to assist should the arctic conditions cause any customers to lose power. A playlist of utility personnel discussing winter power restoration activities is available on YouTube.

FirstEnergy takes a number of steps to prepare its system for cold weather, including pre-winter inspections of key electrical equipment. The companies are also reviewing staffing levels and cold weather operational procedures to ensure any localized power outages caused by the excessive cold are handled promptly and delaying any non-critical, planned outage work scheduled for next week in areas with extreme cold. FirstEnergy also continues to engage in discussions with the regional grid operator and peers to take any necessary proactive steps to ensure grid reliability through these extreme temperatures.

Customers should review important winter safety information and prepare in case weather-related outages do occur.

Safety Tips:



Heating appliances, such as space heaters and electric blankets, should never be left unattended or used while sleeping.

Never fold an electric blanket while it is in use. This can damage wires inside of the blanket, causing it to overheat or spark.

Only use space heaters designed for indoor use. Keep all heat sources at least three feet away from curtains, carpet or furniture that could catch on fire.

Never use a gas stove, charcoal grill or lantern intended for outdoor use inside your home because it could lead to a buildup of deadly carbon monoxide gas.

If operating a portable generator during a power outage, place it outside of your home and far away from windows, doors and vents. Never use a generator inside your home!

Keep electronic devices, such as cell phones, laptops and tablet computers, fully charged to be ready for an emergency.

Have a flashlight, portable radio and extra batteries handy in case a power outage occurs. Contact the local emergency management agency for a list of warming centers and other cold weather support.

Energy Saving Tips:



Dress for the weather. Wearing an extra layer or wrapping up in a blanket while you're relaxing can help you feel more comfortable without turning up the thermostat.

Rotate ceiling fans clockwise at a low speed to force warm air near the ceiling down. This can make your space feel warmer without adjusting your home's temperature.

Close the fireplace damper when it's not in use to keep cold air out.

Close the drapes at night. During the day, only open those that receive direct sunlight.

Turn off lights when you aren't using them. Change furnace filters regularly to ensure your heating system is working efficiently.

Keep registers for supply or return air free of obstructions like curtains or furniture.

Seal any leaks with caulk or weather stripping to prevent cold air from sneaking into your home.

Wrap exposed pipes in insulation or layers of newspaper. Avoid frozen pipes by opening faucets and maintaining a constant drip.

Keep the overhead door of an attached garage closed to block cold winds from infiltrating the connecting door between the house and garage. Other

FirstEnergy energy conservation tips are available at firstenergycorp/saveenergy .

Electric Bill Payment Assistance:

Frigid temperatures can lead to increased electric bills. FirstEnergy understands there are many reasons a customer may be struggling to pay their electric bill and is here to help, offering budget plans, special payment plans and access to energy assistance programs. To apply or learn more about utility bill assistance programs, customers are encouraged to visit .

Customer Communications Options:

If winter weather does cause an outage, customers who are without power should call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) to report their outage or report online at .



FirstEnergy customers can subscribe to email and text message alert notifications to receive updates after they've reported their power outages.

Customers can also use two-way text messaging to report outages, request updates on restoration efforts and make other inquiries about their electric accounts. More information about these communications tools is available online at

.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at

. Follow FirstEnergy on X:

@FirstEnergyCorp .

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED