Mooui’S Children’S Fashion Reaches Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Founded in 2015 by Thais Carballal, Mooui , a Brazilian brand of children's clothing and accessories, has exported to over 40 countries, including Saudi Arabia.“I always knew the pieces I was creating would be well received abroad because they were unique, but I wasn't prepared to start in 2017,” says Carballal, co-founder of Mooui.

“But we started-at first, I'd send the orders via the postal service to some customers living in Saudi Arabia, and then I began sending them to other countries, too.” Since then, the company has sold to South America, including Argentina, Chile, Venezuela, and Uruguay. In Central America, it exported to Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic; in North America, it sold to countries like Mexico and the United States. In Oceania, it catered to buyers from Australia and New Zealand; and in Europe, it reached Portugal, Spain, Germany, France, England, and others.

Many colors and creativity in children's clothing

The exports that started in 2017 to Saudi Arabia were so successful, Carballal said, that they continue to this day.“We used to sell directly to end customers living there, most of whom were Brazilians. Then in October 2024, a customer found us on social media and loved our pieces so much she placed her first order and is now reselling our products in a multi-brand store in the city.”

Very interested in the Arab market, the Brazilian has high expectations for the store that will sell her products in Saudi Arabia.“We're interested in this market because we've always had customers there, but it was never something very active,” explains the co-founder of Mooui .

“The store will definitely bring more brand recognition and help us reach other Arab destinations.” According to Carballal, the best-selling products in Saudi Arabia are children's clothing for kids of various ages. The main buyers are Brazilians living there.

The brand also produces children's decor

In addition to its strong presence in Saudi Arabia, the clothing brand is also making waves in the European market. To better cater to customers in the region, Carballal decided to open the brand's first store in Barcelona, Spain, last November.

“I started the company with a partner in 2017, but she left. After my husband joined the business, we started considering having a partner in Europe because we don't want to move. With that in mind, we remembered a friend who lives in Barcelona and had had worked with us before, so we offered her a partnership,” Carballal recalls.

“Since she already had experience in the industry, she turned out to be the best choice. Due to my Spanish citizenship, my affinity with the country's children's brands, and the city's proximity to the port, Barcelona was the ideal choice.”

While in Saudi Arabia clothing is the most purchased products, in Europe, due to the low temperatures and regional customs, duvet covers are the most popular items.“Here [in Brazil] we're used to changing bed linens every week, but in Europe, they're not. They tend to keep the same duvet for a long time. That's why they use a cover to protect it and keep it clean,” says Carballal.

Hisory of the children's clothing b

During the process of assembling her first daughter's layette Thais Carballal saw a business opportunity.“I've always enjoyed buying unique products for myself. So, when I got pregnant, I had the idea to do the same for my daughter's room, but in Brazil, I could only find simple, very clichéd wallpaper and clothing. After putting together her layette with items from different countries, I thought about creating a unique children's brand.”

Thais Carballal: An engineering graduate working in fashion and home décor

During her maternity leave, after moving back to her hometown of Londrina, Paraná state, Mooui began to take its first steps.“Creativity and planning were the foundation for creating an authentic children's brand. I identified a gap in the market for a décor brand with purpose and founded Mooui,” Carballal recalls.

In the future, the brand plans to invest more in exports and in time, open its first brick-and-mortar store in Londrina, the city where its products are developed, as well as another store in São Paulo.“By the end of 2025, we'll finalize the plans to open these stores in Brazil. Speaking of the domestic market, I can say that our main customers in the country are in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Paraná,” says Carballal.

Based on the belief that children's clothing, nursery décor, and bedding are more than just ornaments, the Brazilian brand launches one collection per year. Since 2015, it has developed over 1,000 unique designs.

Report by Rebecca Vettore, in collaboration with ANBA.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

