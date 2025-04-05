403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mycoplasma mystery: WHO debunks new virus claims in Russia
(MENAFN) Batyr Berdyklychev, head of the World Health Organization (WHO) country office in Russia, has refuted rumors regarding a new virus in the nation, according to a report by a news agency on Friday.
The WHO representative confirmed that recent suspected cases in Russia were linked to mycoplasma pneumonia, a known bacterial infection. In light of reports of patients coughing up blood, Berdyklychev stated that the WHO had sought relevant data from Russian authorities.
"Following investigations, including laboratory confirmation, it was determined that the five reported cases in Moscow and the Moscow region were caused by mycoplasma pneumonia.
This is not a new virus, and the number of cases does not pose an increased epidemiological risk," he explained.
He also highlighted the effective collaboration between the WHO and Russia's Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare, noting, "This is a very good example of the fact that the Russian Federation has set up a reliable epidemiological surveillance system."
The WHO representative confirmed that recent suspected cases in Russia were linked to mycoplasma pneumonia, a known bacterial infection. In light of reports of patients coughing up blood, Berdyklychev stated that the WHO had sought relevant data from Russian authorities.
"Following investigations, including laboratory confirmation, it was determined that the five reported cases in Moscow and the Moscow region were caused by mycoplasma pneumonia.
This is not a new virus, and the number of cases does not pose an increased epidemiological risk," he explained.
He also highlighted the effective collaboration between the WHO and Russia's Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare, noting, "This is a very good example of the fact that the Russian Federation has set up a reliable epidemiological surveillance system."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment