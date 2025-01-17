Breakwater's Weekly Hospitality Report Surpasses 4,000 Subscribers
Date
1/17/2025 2:48:32 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakwater's Weekly Hospitality and CRE Report surpasses 4,000 individuals throughout the industry's top hospitality owners, investors, lenders, operators, and consultants across the United States and abroad. Created in 2024, the objective for the newsletter was to ensure major hospitality and travel news and trends covered in over 70 different publications is aggregated each week not only for Breakwater's benefit but for their investment partners, clients, and industry contacts to ensure nothing major is missed each week. Breakwater's audience consist of many of the top private equity, hedge fund, and family offices in the United States.
In 2025, Breakwater plans to add their own content and will cover markets they are currently active in including NYC, Charleston, Montana, Asheville, Georgia, and others.
Breakwater is a vertically integrated hospitality investment, development, and advisory firm based in
Charleston, SC. Founded in 2019, Breakwater has asset managed over
$1 billion
in hotel market value as well as completed over
$200 million
in value-add renovations. Breakwater is actively seeking hospitality investments for existing, new development, and redevelopment assets across the debt and equity capital stack within
the United States.
SOURCE Breakwater
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN17012025003732001241ID1109102352
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.