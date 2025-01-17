Doha Marathon: Ready, Set, Go!

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The 13th edition of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo took place Friday. With a large number of participants, this year's event provided a vibrant atmosphere and exciting activities for everyone. Starting and finishing at Hotel Park, the marathon route was along Doha's Corniche ensuring a scenic and safe experience for both runners and spectators.

