Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Diagnostic Tool (TPL-320)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new diagnostic tool that can be used to detect the pulse, temperature, and bone structure of a patient," said an inventor, from East Lansing,

Mich., "so I invented the OCHWEN PTX WAND. My design increases efficiency, and it could allow more patients to be helped in less time."

The patent-pending invention provides a new diagnostic tool to take a patient's temperature and pulse in addition to X-rays of bones. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry and keep track of multiple diagnostic tools. It also helps save time and money. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for healthcare facilities.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TPL-320, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED