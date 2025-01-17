Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Diagnostic Tool (TPL-320)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new diagnostic tool that can be used to detect the pulse, temperature, and bone structure of a patient," said an inventor, from East Lansing,
Mich., "so I invented the OCHWEN PTX WAND. My design increases efficiency, and it could allow more patients to be helped in less time."
The patent-pending invention provides a new diagnostic tool to take a patient's temperature and pulse in addition to X-rays of bones. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry and keep track of multiple diagnostic tools. It also helps save time and money. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for healthcare facilities.
