Golden Boat Lifts Announces Patent-Pending Aluminum Drill-Less Multi-Directional Adjustable Bunk System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Revolutionizing boat lift technology: Golden Boat Lifts' patent-pending aluminum drill-less bunk system offers multi-directional adjustability, superior durability, and a sleek, modern design.

Golden Boat Lifts unveils a patent-pending aluminum drill-less bunk system with multi-directional adjustability, superior durability, and easy installation.

- Bill Golden, CEO and OwnerNORTH FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Golden Boat Lifts has introduced its patent-pending Aluminum Drill-less Multi-Directional Adjustable Bunk System, an innovative development aimed at improving efficiency and reliability for marinas, marine contractors and boat trailer manufacturers.This new system addresses a common challenge in the marine and trailer industries: the time-consuming and often damaging process of drilling holes to install and adjust bunks. By eliminating the need for drilling, the system streamlines installation and reconfiguration, saving time and preserving the structural integrity of materials. Its slotted aluminum design, secured with carriage bolts, enables precise adjustments to accommodate a wide variety of vessels without permanent alterations.“This is the most innovative improvement to the boating industry in many years,” owner and CEO of Golden Boat Lifts & Marine Systems, Bill Golden said. The system has broad applications for marinas managing diverse fleets and for boat trailer manufacturers seeking adaptable and durable bunk systems. Its aluminum construction ensures longevity while preventing material degradation common with traditional methods. The drill-free design not only reduces installation time but also provides a clean, professional appearance, free of unnecessary holes or damage.Golden Boat Lifts' Aluminum Drill-less Multi-Directional Adjustable Bunk System is the first of its kind in the industry. By addressing long-standing inefficiencies in bunk installation and adjustment, it highlights the company's commitment to advancing practical solutions for real-world challenges.For more information, please contact Sarah Melland at 239-337-4141 ext. 202 or ....About Golden Boat LiftsGolden Boat Lifts, based in Fort Myers, Florida, is a leading innovator in marine lift systems and accessories. The company is dedicated to developing reliable, efficient solutions for marinas, waterfront homeowners, and boat trailer manufacturers worldwide.

Sarah Melland

Golden Boat Lifts

+1 239-337-4141

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.