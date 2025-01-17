Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Tool Cart (TLS-664)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an automotive technician, I was tired of always dragging a tool cart around when working on vehicles. I thought there could be a better way to ensure the cart is always accessible," said an inventor, from New Port

Richey, Fla., "so I invented the ROBO - KART. My design would improve efficiency and productivity within any mechanic's shop."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a tool cart. In doing so, it ensures the cart is always easily accessible while working. As a result, it increases convenience, and it eliminates the need to constantly move the cart around to different positions. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for mechanics and others that utilize tool carts. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-664, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

