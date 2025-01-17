Smart Syringes Market To Reach USD 24.37 Billion By 2033, Growing At A CAGR Of 10.6% Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global smart syringes , valued at USD 10.22 billion in 2024 is set to experience robust growth over the forecast period 2025–2033, achieving a projected valuation of USD 24.37 billion by 2033. This remarkable growth corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%, driven by increasing adoption of advanced medical technologies and a growing focus on patient safety.The Request of this Sample Report Here:-Smart syringes, designed to prevent reuse and reduce needlestick injuries, are gaining significant traction across healthcare settings. Rising awareness about infection control, coupled with stringent government regulations to enhance safety standards, is accelerating market adoption globally.Market DynamicsDriver: Soaring demand for precise insulin dosing within evolving diabetes management programs across varied geographiesThe increasing need for accurate insulin delivery is transforming how patients, healthcare providers, and manufacturers approach diabetes treatments. According to the IDF, the global population requiring insulin therapy now surpasses 35 million people who administer injections daily. Additionally, the American Diabetes Association records over 1.4 million annual new diagnoses in the US alone, meaning a sustained influx of patients requiring safe, efficient injection options As a result, the smart syringes market is witnessing a significant influx of demand. The WHO points out that more than 60% of diabetic complications stem from suboptimal medication adherence, prompting a surge of interest in smart syringes that provide integrated dose monitoring. In 2023, the CDC noted that mobile health applications synchronized with smart injection devices are being used by 2.6 million individuals in North America for better glycemic control. Pharmaceutical giants are also launching pilot programs in which 18 teaching hospitals across Europe test smart syringe feedback mechanisms for insulin drawing accuracy.This surging demand in the smart syringes market is fueled by the growing complexity of diabetes regimens, where real-time data is crucial to prevent adverse events. Medical journals report that a single misdose among type 1 diabetics can result in serious complications if not swiftly corrected, reinforcing the necessity of precise injection delivery. Healthcare systems in major diabetic markets, including China and India, are scaling up advanced insulin therapy training, leading to nationwide campaigns promoting device literacy for 50 million newly diagnosed patients. Clinicians in these regions are increasingly prescribing smart syringes that log dose history automatically, ensuring immediate detection of errors. Top Players in the Smart Syringes Market.Becton, Dickinson and Company.Medtronic.Terumo Corporation.Gerresheimer AG.Baxter.Cardinal Health.Parker Hannifin Corp..Numedico Technologies Pty Ltd.Retractable Technologies, Inc..Smiths Group Plc.Braun Melsungen AG.Unilife Corporation.Other Prominent PlayersFor further insights into the smart syringes market, including detailed analysis of trends and opportunities, please contact:Market Segmentation Overview:By Product.Auto Disable Syringes.Passive Safety Syringes.Active Safety SyringesBy Age Group.Adults.PediatricsBy Application.Vaccination.Drug Delivery.Blood Specimen CollectionBy End user.Hospitals.Psychiatrics.Family Practices.Diabetic Patients.OthersBy Distribution Channel.Direct Sales.Online Sales.Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores.Hospital & Clinic PurchasesBy Region.North America.The U.S..Canada.Mexico.Europe.Western Europe.The UK.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.Rest of Western Europe.Eastern Europe.Poland.Russia.Rest of Eastern Europe.Asia Pacific.China.India.Japan.Australia & New Zealand.South Korea.ASEAN.Rest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa.Saudi Arabia.South Africa.UAE.Rest of MEA.South America.Argentina.Brazil.Rest of South America 