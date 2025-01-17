Azercell Launches A New Guest Login Feature In Its App

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azercell has introduced the innovative "Guest Login" feature in its mobile application to provide a more seamless and user-centric service experience. This new functionality allows users to explore Azercell's diverse range of services and products without registering in application, ensuring greater accessibility and convenience.

The "Guest Login" feature enables users to easily order and activate an eSIM (digital card) and access the number portability (MNP) service online. Additionally, users can obtain detailed information about Azercell's comprehensive portfolio of tariffs and services, locate nearby sales and service centers using an integrated map, and get hold of essential company details - all without signing up.

The “Azercell app is a versatile self-service platform designed to simplify mobile number management for customers. It provides instant access to account balance, subscription management, line status, payments, current promotions, and more. Users can also manage Azercell's digital services directly through the app, delivering a streamlined and efficient digital experience.

For more information about "Azercell Telecom" LLC and its activities, please visit the official Azercel website.