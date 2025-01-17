Azercell Launches A New Guest Login Feature In Its App
Date
1/17/2025 10:18:21 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azercell has introduced the innovative "Guest Login" feature in
its mobile application to provide a more seamless and user-centric
service experience. This new functionality allows users to explore
Azercell's diverse range of services and products without
registering in application, ensuring greater accessibility and
convenience.
The "Guest Login" feature enables users to easily order and
activate an eSIM (digital SIM card) and access the number
portability (MNP) service online. Additionally, users can obtain
detailed information about Azercell's comprehensive portfolio of
tariffs and services, locate nearby sales and service centers using
an integrated map, and get hold of essential company details - all
without signing up.
The
“Azercell app is a versatile self-service platform designed to
simplify mobile number management for customers. It provides
instant access to account balance, subscription management, line
status, payments, current promotions, and more. Users can also
manage Azercell's digital services directly through the app,
delivering a streamlined and efficient digital experience.
For more information about "Azercell Telecom" LLC and its
activities, please visit the official
Azercel website.
MENAFN17012025000195011045ID1109101766
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.