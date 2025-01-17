President Ilham Aliyev Holds Expanded Meeting Over Lunch With Georgian Prime Minister
1/17/2025 10:18:20 AM
On January 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev held an expanded meeting over lunch with Irakli Kobakhidze,
Prime Minister of Georgia, Azernews reports.
