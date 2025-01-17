Key Driver In The Adstiladrin Global Market Report 2025: Rising Incidence Of Bladder Cancer Fuels Industry Surge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Adstiladrin Global Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%, the market is expected to soar from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025. Such growth results from a variety of key factors, including increased approval for gene therapy products, a rise in urothelial carcinoma diagnosis and the growing demand for immunotherapy. Moreover, an increment in clinical trials and increasing healthcare expenditure also played a significant role in stimulating growth.

Moving forward, the adstiladrin market is gaining momentum and will continue to grow at forecast compound annual growth rate FCAGR of XX% in the next few years. Analysts predict it to soar to $XX million by 2029. This forecasted growth is chiefly attributable to an increasing incidence of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer, a rising number of BCG-unresponsive cases, increasing investment in cancer research, escalating global healthcare expenditure, and a growing preference for gene therapy.

But what is it that truly drives the adstiladrin market?

Without a doubt, the rising incidence of bladder cancer stands tall as a factor. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, the number of urinary bladder cancer cases are on the rise and increased to 83,190 in January 2024 from 82,290 in 2023, reflecting a growth of 1.09%.

Another crucial factor fueling growth in the adstiladrin market is the increasing healthcare expenditure. Healthcare investment such as curative, preventive, and palliative care has seen significant growth due to factors like aging populations, the prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in medical technology, and rising demand for healthcare services. Also, healthcare expenditure has increased because of the rising drug and treatment costs resulting in higher investments in advanced therapies like Adstiladrin.

Who's leading the market race?

One player in the adstiladrin market is Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.. This premier pharmaceutical company has made significant strides in the sector, contributing substantively to the overall global market growth. As you delve deeper into the market, understanding these industry juggernauts' moves can be invaluable.

What's the new trend in the Adstiladrin market?

Key players are focusing on developing innovative products such as adenovirus vector-based gene therapies to improve treatment outcomes. For instance, in December 2022, Ferring Pharmaceuticals achieved a milestone with the FDA approval for Adstiladrin to treat adult patients with high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer unresponsive to BCG therapy.

How can the Adstiladrin market be segmented?

1. By Indication: High-Risk Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer NMIBC; Other Bladder Cancer Variants

2. By Distribution Channel: Hospitals And Clinics; Retail And Specialty Pharmacies

3. By End User: Adult; Geriatric

Where is the Adstiladrin market most prominent? North America led the market in 2024, with Europe expected to be the quickest in terms of growth in the forecast period. Besides these, the regions covered in the adstiladrin market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

