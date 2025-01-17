(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global lung cancer diagnostics is projected to grow from $15.1 billion in 2023 to over $34.8 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.9%. The surge in lung cancer cases, particularly in developing regions, along with innovations in diagnostic technologies such as non-invasive methods and new biomarkers, are accelerating market growth. However, high diagnostic costs and alternative diagnostic methods pose challenges to the industry's progress.

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research –, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lung cancer diagnostics market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, driven by a confluence of factors, including the escalating incidence of lung cancer worldwide and the continuous evolution of diagnostic technologies. This burgeoning market, valued at US$ 15.1 billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach a remarkable valuation of more than US$ 34.8 billion by 2034 , demonstrating a robust compound annual growth rate ( CAGR) of 7.9% during this period.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally, with more than 1.7 million people succumbing to it every year. The two primary types of lung cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC), demand precise and early detection for successful treatment outcomes. As lung cancer has a high mortality rate, early diagnosis is critical for improving survival chances.

In recent years, the need for advanced diagnostic methods has gained attention due to the increasing global burden of lung cancer. Technologies such as chest X-rays, CT scans, PET scans, and liquid biopsies have become standard tools for diagnosing the disease. The development of biomarkers and liquid biopsy technologies is expected to offer improved non-invasive alternatives for diagnosing lung cancer, ensuring better detection rates at earlier stages.

Market Drivers and Challenges

The rise in lung cancer incidence, largely driven by smoking, environmental factors such as air pollution, and an aging population, is fueling the demand for better diagnostic solutions. Additionally, technological advancements in lung cancer diagnostics are playing a significant role in market growth. Recent innovations, such as AI-powered imaging and robotic-assisted bronchoscopy, are enhancing the accuracy and speed of lung cancer diagnosis, thereby driving market expansion.

However, high costs associated with advanced diagnostic tests and the availability of alternative, more affordable methods remain significant challenges. These factors could slow the growth of the lung cancer diagnostics market, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

Technological Advancements in Lung Cancer Diagnostics

Recent technological advancements are poised to revolutionize the lung cancer diagnostics market. For instance, in 2023, DELFI Diagnostics introduced FirstLook Lung, a blood test capable of detecting lung cancer with a negative predictive value (NPV) of 99.7%. This test, based on fragmentomics, analyzes tell-tale patterns in cell-free DNA fragments released by dying cancer cells, offering a non-invasive and highly accurate diagnostic tool.

In another breakthrough, Biofidelity launched the ASPYRE-Lung reagent, which dramatically accelerates genomic biomarker detection for lung cancer at a fraction of the cost of traditional sequencing tests. These advancements, which offer quicker, cheaper, and more accurate diagnostic results, are expected to drive market growth over the next decade.

Regional Outlook

North America holds the largest market share in the lung cancer diagnostics market, primarily due to high cancer prevalence, growing public awareness of screening programs, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. The U.S., in particular, benefits from government initiatives and ongoing research into improving cancer care. Moreover, technological innovations, including robotic-assisted bronchoscopy and AI in pathology , are enhancing diagnostic efficiency and accuracy.

In Europe, the market is expanding steadily, driven by similar factors such as high healthcare standards, increasing awareness, and a strong emphasis on early cancer detection. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is witnessing a rapid increase in lung cancer cases due to rising pollution and smoking rates, alongside improving healthcare systems.

Key Players in the Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market

The lung cancer diagnostics market is highly competitive, with several prominent players investing in research and development to gain market share. Key players include Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare , GE Healthcare , F Hoffmann-La Roche, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. These companies are adopting strategies such as product innovations, partnerships, and acquisitions to enhance their market positions.

For example, in September 2024, Roche expanded its digital pathology ecosystem by integrating AI algorithms from new collaborators, aimed at enhancing the capabilities of pathologists in lung cancer diagnostics. Similarly, GE HealthCare partnered with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to improve access to cancer diagnostics in developing regions.

Top Market Trends

: The integration of artificial intelligence in digital pathology and diagnostic imaging is revolutionizing lung cancer detection. AI-driven algorithms help pathologists identify lung cancer more quickly and accurately, improving patient outcomes.: Liquid biopsy technologies are gaining traction due to their non-invasive nature. These tests detect cancer biomarkers in blood, offering a less invasive and faster alternative to traditional biopsy methods.: Governments and healthcare organizations worldwide are increasingly implementing lung cancer screening programs, particularly targeting high-risk groups such as smokers and individuals exposed to air pollution, boosting the demand for diagnostic solutions.

Industry Outlook



The overall lung cancer diagnostics industry is expected to see continuous growth through 2034. With the rapid rise in lung cancer cases globally and the continual advancements in diagnostic technologies, this market is positioned to expand significantly. Non-invasive testing methods and the adoption of AI are expected to be key drivers of innovation and growth within the industry. Additionally, the shift towards precision medicine and targeted therapies further enhances the demand for accurate and early diagnostic tools.

Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation



Diagnostic Test Type :



Biopsy (Needle, Transbronchial, Thoracoscopic, etc.)



Liquid Biopsy (CTCs, cfDNA, cfRNA, Exosomes)



Imaging Tests (CT Scan, MRI, PET, Chest X-ray, etc.)

Molecular Testing (Sputum Cytology, Pulmonary Function Tests)

Product Type :



Instruments

Consumables

Cancer Type :



Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Small cell lung cancer (SCLC)

End-User :



Hospitals



Clinics



Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Regions :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

In conclusion, the lung cancer diagnostics market is on a significant growth trajectory due to the rising global incidence of lung cancer and the continuous innovations in diagnostic technologies. With a projected market size of over $34.8 billion by 2034, driven by advancements in imaging, biomarkers , and AI, the market presents promising opportunities for companies and healthcare providers alike. However, addressing challenges such as high diagnostic costs and the availability of affordable alternatives will be essential to ensure equitable access to these critical diagnostic tools across different regions.

