State Committee For Refugees And Idps Holds Awareness-Raising Event
Date
1/17/2025 8:11:25 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
The State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced
Persons continues awareness and information events related to the
social protection of former internally displaced persons. In this
regard, a meeting was held with citizens who will be relocated to
the city of Jabrayil, Azernews reports.
The State Committee noted that a video clip was presented at the
event about the social protection issues of internally displaced
persons and the termination of the unified monthly allowance for
those who return to their permanent place of residence after a
period of three years.
It should be noted that in accordance with the Action Plan of
the I State Program on the Great Return, the relevant departments
of the State Committee, local representations, and Housing and
Communal Services carry out regular informative meetings with
internally displaced persons about the requirements of the
legislation. Information booklets and brochures on social
protection measures are prepared and presented to internally
displaced persons, and video clips are made.
MENAFN17012025000195011045ID1109101351
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.