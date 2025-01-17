GROWNSY LAUNCHES NEW BABY BOTTLE WASHER DESIGNED TO SAVE TIME FOR MODERN PARENTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With the touch of a single button, this all-in-one solution streamlines parents' routines with effortless, hands-free washing, sterilizing, drying, and storage of baby bottles, pump parts, and more. Equipped with 40 high-pressure spray jets, the Baby Bottle Washer ensures a deep and thorough clean for every bottle, eliminating 99.9% of germs with a high-temperature water rinse. Simply load the bottles, add water, and let the washer handle the rest. It's a stress-free solution for today's busy families.

The Baby Bottle Washer's universal fit and large capacity accommodates up to four bottles along with tops and other baby accessories. Parents can even watch the cleaning process through the transparent cover, offering peace of mind that every corner is spotless.

The washer is equipped with four flexible modes for a variety of needs: Wash Mode offers a quick 30-minute cycle for washing and sterilizing; AUTO Mode delivers an 81-minute full cycle that washes, sterilizes, and dries; Sterilizer Mode provides a focused 28-minute boiling water sterilization; and Storage Mode ensures a 60-minute drying cycle with 72-hour sterile storage.

To complement the Bottle Washer, GROWNSY is known for a variety of other popular products including the GROWNSY Bottle Warmer and GROWNSY Nasal Aspirator.

The GROWNSY Baby Bottle Washer is now available for purchase at GROWNSY , Amazon and at select retailers. For more information, visit .

GROWNSY is the trusted brand for modern parents-those who are navigating the challenges of parenthood while staying true to their personal values of reliability, functionality, and health. Our products are designed to make parenting easier, with solutions that fit seamlessly into busy, multi-faceted lifestyles.

