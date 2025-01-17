Memphis Students And Families Explore Education Options At School Fair

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- School choice options for families in Tennessee keep expanding, and a new school fair in Memphis aims to help parents evaluate, and choose between them, this School Choice Week. The Memphis School Fair invites parents and students to a free, family-friendly event that will bring more than 20 education options together under one roof.

The fair will take place on Saturday, January 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Renasant Center, located at 255 N. Main St., Memphis, TN 38103. Attendees will have the chance to meet representatives from public charter schools and independent schools, as well as community resources like the Memphis Child Advocacy Center, Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Memphis Botanic Garden.

Hosted by the AFC Growth Fund and The Beacon Center of Tennessee, the fair expects more than 300 attendees. To add to the family-friendly atmosphere, the event will feature complimentary food, face painting, and balloon artists. Parents and children alike can enjoy the festivities while exploring educational opportunities that best suit their needs.

"The Memphis School Fair is a valuable opportunity for parents and caregivers to discover how school choice can empower them to find the best fit for their children," said Kara Owen, a consultant with AFC Growth Fund-Tennessee. "School choice is about creating opportunities for every child to succeed, and this fair celebrates the freedom to choose the educational path that meets each child's unique needs."

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include activities and events nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

The American Federation For Children Growth Fund is dedicated to advancing school choice policies and initiatives that empower families to select the best educational environments for their children.

The Beacon Center of Tennessee empowers Tennesseans to reclaim and protect their freedoms, so that they can freely pursue their version of the American Dream.

Location Details:

The Renasant Convention Center is located at 255 N. Main St. Memphis, TN 38103. The event will take place in the following rooms: RF1-RF5 Riverfront.

For more information and to RSVP, visit MemphisSchoolFair.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

