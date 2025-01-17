Wild About School Choice: School Fair At Toledo Zoo Features Animals, Education Options For Families

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A popular school fair for families returns to Toledo this month with a new twist: This year, families can both explore a variety of school options and catch a glimpse of animals in the winter at the Toledo Zoo.

The free event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Toledo Zoo's Malawi Event Center and is open to all community members. Families will have the opportunity to meet representatives from traditional public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional schooling options, all in the pursuit of finding the perfect educational fit.

This family-friendly event will also include complimentary food, face painting, and balloon artists, making it an enjoyable and informative experience for attendees of all ages.

Ohio has a long history of prioritizing school choice, including recently expanding eligibility for private school scholarships like the EdChoice Scholarship, Autism Scholarship, and Jon Peterson Scholarship. The state has also increased funding for both traditional public and charter schools.

"With so many educational choices available, this event is the perfect opportunity for families to find the right fit for their children's educational future. From public to private, charter to online schools, there's something for everyone," said Ann Riddle, director of provider outreach at School Choice Ohio, the event's organizer. "We are happy to host this event in a family-friendly environment that celebrates both the joy of education and the wonder of the Toledo Zoo. It's a chance for families to meet fantastic school leaders and have a lot of fun in the process."

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include over 27,000 events and activities nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

School Choice Ohio works to ensure that families across the state know about the education options available for their children.

Location Details:

The Toledo Zoo is located at 2 Hippo Way, Toledo, OH 43609. Families should head to the Malawi Event Center for the fair.

For more information, visit northwestohioschoolfair .

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

