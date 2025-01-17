(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BigLook360 Showcases MapPro360TM an Innovative Resource Management Solution for NV5, McMillen and the City of Seattle South Fork Tolt River Hydroelectric Project

- Melissa Christie, Senior Account Manager at NV5

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BigLook360 , a leader in immersive enterprise solutions, proudly announces the successful implementation of its cutting-edge web-based application, MapPro360TM, in collaboration with NV5, McMillen and City of Seattle. This project showcases the innovative potential of MapPro360 in transforming natural resource management, reducing costs, and enhancing efficiency for industry leaders.

Leveraging 360° spherical video with GPS integration, captured via helicopter over the rugged Tolt River in the Cascade Mountains, MapPro360 empowers organizations to remotely monitor, assess, and visualize resources in stunning detail-without the need for costly, time-intensive field visits, enabling critical decisions with minimal on-site presence.

The City of Seattle for instance, is already utilizing this technology for their in-stream flow

study, designed to understand the water dynamics and ecosystem of the Tolt River.

Traditional assessments of the river's hard-to-access terrain required significant logistical

resources. Now, the City of Seattle can leverage data from MapPro360 to advance key projects and studies. MapPro360 is an especially helpful tool for collaboration with partners, which historically was not possible without a site visit.

Samantha Owen, Project Manager at McMillen, praised the technology:

"MapPro360 provides us with the ability to assess areas that are nearly impossible to

access in person. This is exactly the kind of solution we were hoping for."

NV5, a valued BigLook360 partner, has also benefited from the platform. Melissa Christie,

Senior Account Manager at NV5, shared:

"Partnering with BigLook360 and utilizing their MapPro360 platform has been a gamechanger for NV5. The innovative technology has streamlined project workflows, enhanced environmental assessments, and delivered exceptional value to our clients. The ability to remotely visualize complex data in 360° has significantly improved how we approach resource management and project planning. We are thrilled with the results and look forward to leveraging this solution for future projects."

Lance Loesberg, CEO of BigLook360, highlighted the significance of these collaborations:

"We are proud to partner with NV5, McMillen and The City of Seattle to demonstrate how

MapPro360 is reshaping the future of resource management. Our goal is to empower

organizations with tools that improve efficiency, safety, and environmental outcomes, we

are delivering meaningful innovation that benefits both industries and communities.

About BigLook360

BigLook360 is a leader in immersive enterprise solutions and virtual reality content

production, offering innovative applications for industries including utilities, construction,

environmental management and beyond. With a focus on innovation, BigLook360

continues to pioneer new ways for organizations to leverage immersive solutions and tools

to enhance operations and resource management. With its MapPro360 web-based

application, it redefines how organizations manage resources remotely.

About NV5

NV5 is a global provider of engineering and consulting services, delivering expert solutions

across infrastructure development, energy systems, environmental stewardship, and

regulatory compliance. With a reputation for innovation and excellence, NV5 helps public

and private sector clients achieve their goals efficiently and sustainably.

About McMillen

McMillen is a premier engineering, environmental consulting, and construction firm

specializing in water resources, energy, and environmental projects. Committed to

innovation and sustainability, McMillen provides tailored, high-quality solutions that

address the unique challenges of its clients while protecting the environment.

For more contact:

BigLook360

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.