Australia Coal Mining Industry Report 2024: Forecasts To 2030 Featuring Glencore, Yanzhou Coal Mining, BHP, Peabody Energy, And Anglo American

Over the period 2024-2030, coal production is expected to grow by only 0.2% CAGR, reaching 556Mt by 2030.

The Australian coal mining remains a crucial pillar of the nation's economy. Thermal coal production accounts for a significant portion of the country's total coal production, at over 60%. The remaining portion is metallurgical coal. Australia's coal production is anticipated to grow by 2.8% in 2024 to reach 550.0 million tonnes (Mt).

The research provides a comprehensive coverage on the Australian Coal mining industry. It provides historical and forecast data on coal production, reserves by country, and world coal prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the country's coal industry such as demand from end use sectors including power generation, steel and cement industries.

It further profiles major coal producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects. The report also provides Australia's international climate and clean energy partnerships as well as mining sector CO2 emissions by commodity

The report contains an overview of the Australia coal mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the Australia coal mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, competitive landscape, major operating mines, major exploration, and development projects.

Overview

Coal reserves and resources

Coal production

Competitive landscape

Coal prices

Major active mines

Major development projects

Major exploration projects

Demand and trade

Mining taxes and royalties Appendix

Glencore

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd

BHP

Peabody Energy Anglo American Plc

