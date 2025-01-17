Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO West Coast 2025 In San Francisco

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Corinium Global Intelligence is excited to announce the upcoming CDAO West Coast 2025 , set to take place on May 13-14, 2025, in the innovative city of San Francisco. This premier event will gather senior data, analytics, and AI leaders from across the West Coast for two days of engaging discussions, networking, and cutting-edge insights.The West Coast continues to lead the way in technological innovation, and CDAO West Coast 2025 is tailored to help attendees harness data and AI to drive transformational change. From operationalizing AI to fostering data-driven cultures, this year's conference will explore the key trends and strategies shaping the future of data and analytics.Key Highlights of the Event:Expert-Led Sessions: Hear from industry leaders through keynote presentations, panel discussions, and case studies showcasing real-world success stories.Focused Tracks: Dive deep into topics such as AI governance, advanced analytics, data ethics, and fostering innovation in data teams.Networking Opportunities: Join over 100 senior-level executives to exchange ideas, build relationships, and collaborate on shared challenges.Interactive Workshops and Roundtables: Engage in hands-on sessions designed to tackle specific challenges and enable actionable takeaways.Confirmed Speakers Include:Kathleen Maley – VP, Analytics, ExperianVineet Kumar – Head of Data Science – GTM Sales AI, LinkedInSudeep Das – Head of Machine Learning / AI – New Business Verticals, DoorDashWhy Attend? CDAO West Coast 2025 is the ultimate event for data, analytics, and AI professionals looking to advance their expertise, network with peers, and gain insights into the latest trends. Attendees will leave with actionable strategies to accelerate innovation and deliver measurable business outcomes.Registration Information: Reserve your place now! Early bird discounts are available for a limited time. For more details and to register, visitAbout Corinium Global Intelligence: Corinium Global Intelligence is a leading provider of events and content for the data, analytics, and AI community. Our mission is to empower organizations with the knowledge and connections needed to thrive in the age of digital transformation.

Austin Spintman

Corinium Global Intelligence

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.