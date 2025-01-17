Trump Threatens To Trigger A Globe-Shaking Crypto 'Arms Race'

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Cryptocurrencies promise to be central to Donald Trump's economic policies in his second term as US president.

Arguably his most controversial proposal is the creation of a strategic reserve (SBR). This would involve the US buying up large amounts of the over the coming years to hold as a reserve, similar to the country's strategic reserve .

But there has been debate between advocates of the plan and skeptics like Reserve chair Jerome Powell . The main questions have centered around what an SBR would look like and whether will even be able to deliver on this proposal.

However, there is potentially an even bigger idea in play – a significant shift in the global economic order, where new players and new forms of currency begin to take an ever-larger role.

The main advocate of an SBR, Republican senator Cynthia Lummis , has proposed that the US acquires 200,000 bitcoin a year for five years.

But a more likely first step is to designate the approximately 207,000 bitcoin already held by the United States as a reserve to be held by the US Treasury. Any additional large purchases of bitcoin would require a law change and the assent of the US Treasury, which is currently opposed.

On the question of whether Trump can achieve his pledge, it is unclear whether an SBR at the federal level would have the votes to pass through the House of Representatives, the US's lower chamber. However, there are already 13 US states that are actively considering or have proposed legislation to establish a SBR.

Economically, however, one of the main arguments is that an SBR can act as a hedge to protect a country's wealth against inflation and currency devaluation. Whereas typical currencies can be printed at will by central banks, causing their value to decrease, there is a fixed supply of bitcoin (the number in circulation cannot pass 21 million ), potentially limiting its devaluation.