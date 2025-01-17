25 Minutes Of Horror! Joyriders Stuck Upside-Down In Hyderabad Amusement Ride Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a terrifying incident, thrill-seekers on an amusement ride were trapped hanging upside down for a harrowing 25 minutes. The nightmare unfolded on January 16 at Hyderabad's Numaish when a technical glitch caused the ride to malfunction, suspending the riders in mid-air, reported The Siasat Daily.

What was meant to be an exhilarating experience for thrill seekers turned into a nerve-wracking ordeal, with emergency services scrambling to bring the situation under control.

“The amusement ride got stuck upside down during a trial run due to battery issues. Technicians on-site quickly replaced the battery, restoring the ride's functionality,” Siasat Daily quoted an official from the exhibition society.

The video of the incident was widely shared on social media, and many called it their“worst nightmare”.

Surender Reddy, secretary of the Numaish Exhibition Society, told the Deccan Chronicle that the amusement ride got stuck due to a battery issue.

Reddy, however, dismissed reports that passengers were stuck upside down for 25 minutes. He said technicians resolved in less than five minutes, and the ride resumed without further glitches.

Here's how netizens reacted:

“Authorities, owners and others involved in approving the working condition of this ride and have validated its conditions should also be given a ride randomly so as to have confidence that the work is done properly,” a user said.

“I avoid going for such rides in India. Safety standards are very low,” another user said.

“Very dangerous. Putting someone upside down for 25mins could cause serious medical conditions. What are the authorities doing. I am sure there were no checks from their side,” said a user.

“Does any authority conduct inspections and issue clearances each season or year? Do we have a department responsible for this in the interest of public safety?” asked a user.